Home First Finance share lists at 19% premium to issue price

Shares of mortgage financier Home First Finance listed at a 19% premium to its issue price on Wednesday.

The stock made its market debut at Rs 612.15 against issue price of Rs 518 on BSE amid a Budget-driven bullish market.

The stock hit the day's high at Rs 639.50 on BSE and at Rs 640 on NSE. The share later fell on profit-booking and touched day's low at Rs 565 on BSE and NSE.

The initial public offer of Home First Finance Company India, with a price band of Rs 517 to Rs 518 per equity share was fully subscribed on the first day itself on January 21. The issue was subscribed 26.57 times during the three-day share sale that ended on January 23.

Market capitalisation of Home First Finance stood at Rs 5,104.70 crore today. The Bengaluru-based technology-driven affordable housing finance company is backed by marque private equity players like Warburg Pincus, Aether Mauritius and Bessemer India.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 1,153.71 crore, comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 265 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 888.7 crore.

Ahead of the IPO, the housing finance company had raised Rs 346 crore from anchor investors. The company will utilise net proceeds from its fresh issue (out of Rs 265 crore) to augment capital base to meet future requirements.

