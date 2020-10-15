Likhitha Infrastructure share lists at 8% premium to issue price

Share of Likhitha Infrastructure listed at a premium of 8.41% against issue price of Rs 120 per share on BSE today. Later, the stock surged 13.88% to Rs 136.60 on BSE. The Rs 61-crore IPO was open for subscription between September 29, 2020 and October 7, 2020. The IPO was scheduled to close on October 1, but was extended till October 7 due to lackluster response to the issue.

The issue was subscribed 9.51 times. Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure have been listed on BSE and NSE.

The company engaged in providing oil & gas pipeline infrastructure service fixed the price band of the share sale at Rs 117-Rs 120 per share, which was later revised downwards to Rs 116-Rs 120 per share.

Unistone Capital was the lead manager and Bigshare Services was the registrar of the IPO.

Likhitha is an oil and gas infrastructure service provider in India, focused on laying pipeline networks along with the construction of associated facilities and providing operations and maintenance (O&M) services for city gas distribution projects in India.

