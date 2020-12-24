Mrs Bectors Food share makes stellar market debut, lists at 74% premium to issue price

Mrs Bectors Food made a stellar debut on stock market today with its share listing at a premium of 73.9% to the issue price. Share of Mrs Bectors Food opened at Rs 501 against its IPO issue price of Rs 288.

The share further rose to Rs 600 intra day, a 108% premium above the issue price.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,374 crore.

On NSE, the share listed at Rs 500 against IPO issue price of Rs 288.

The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 286-288 per equity share.

The IPO saw a bumper subscription on its last day (December 17). The biscuit maker's share sale was subscribed 198.02 times the issue size. The IPO received bids for 262.10 crore equity shares against offer size of more than 1.32 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), subscription data showed.

Portion for retail investors was subscribed 29.3 times and that of employees saw bids 45.45 times the size allocated for them.

Portion allocated for non-institutional investors saw subscription of 620.85 times and that of qualified institutional buyers 176.85 times.

The firm plans to raise Rs 450-500 crore through the IPO. The company's biscuit products are sold under the flagship brand 'Mrs Bector's Cremica', and the premium bakery products under 'English Oven'.