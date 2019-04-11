Share Market Update: Sensex ends 21 points higher, Nifty closes below 11,600; Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints top gainers

BSE Sensex closed 21 points higher at 38,607 and NSE Nifty ended 12 points up at 11,596 on Thursday.

The Market breadth, indicating the overall strength of the market, was flat for the day. Overall 1201 stocks advanced against 1385 stocks that were declining. 13 stocks closed in the red out of 30 on Sensex and 22 declined out of the 50 stocks on Nifty. On the sectoral front, IT, Bank and Pharma indices were down. A total of 28 sectors advanced against 15 declining ones. Mcap of the entire market was increased by 0.18%. Bharti Airtel, Asian paints, Dr. Reddy, M&M were among the top gainers for the day.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today:

3:20 pm: Bharti Airtel shares were trading higher 3 per cent at Rs 351 on the BSE as the company announced that it has fixed April 24 as the 'record date' to determine shareholders eligible to apply for the equity shares in the upcoming Rs 25,000 crore rights issue. The company has received SEBI's approval for the rights issue.

3:00 pm: SEBI has revised the charges in reation to Basic Services Demat Account (BSDA). Annual maintenance charges levied on debt securities held through basic services demat accounts will be revised, which would be effective from June 1. BSDA offers limited services at a lower cost for retail investors. For debt securities worth up to Rs 1 lakh held through BSDA, there would no annual maintenance charge. A maximum charge of Rs 100 would be levied if the value of holdings is above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh.

2:55 pm: Market has gained 0.04% while volumes have increased by 16.84%.

2:45 pm: A total of 1381 Stocks have declined against 1147 advaning stocks. However, market cap of the entire market has increased by 0.06%.

2:30 pm: While all market cap categories have gained, small caps has led the market with Nifty Small 100 gaining at 0.34%.

2:15 pm: 28 Sectors have advanced (Top gainer: BSE Cons Durbl 0.75 %) against 15 that were declining (Top loser: Nifty Metal -1.32%).

2:10 pm: Top gainers of BSE 200 are: Max Financial (4.43%), HDFC Life Insurance (3.69%), Crompt.Greaves Cons. (3.04%) ; top losers of BSE 200 are Vedanta (-3.85%), Jindal Steel & Power (-3.44%), PNB Housing Finance (-2.97%)

2:05 pm: Max Financial (4.57%) HDFC Life Insurance (3.85%) Crompton Greaves Consumer (3.04%) are among the top gainers of the day.

2:00 pm: Market has fallen 0.03% while volumes have increased by 0.24%.

1:45 pm: Overall 1072 Stocks have declined against 1047 advanced stocks.

1:30 pm: 24 Sectors have advanced (Top gainer: BSE Telecom 1.32 %) while 18 sectors are declining (Top loser: Nifty Metal -1.17%).

1:15 pm: Bharti Airtel (3.07%) Tata Global Beverage (2.23%) ABB India (2.20%) are the top gainers.

1:00 pm: Nifty is trading up by 2.40 points and Sensex is up by 15.05 points.

12:55 pm: Benchmark BSE Sensex was is 46 points at 38,539 and the NSE Nifty50 index is down 6 points at 11,577.

12:45 pm: Deepak Fertilizers gained more than 4 % intraday. The stock has risen 5.47% in the last 3 days.

12:30 pm: Shares of Vodafone Idea, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, DLF, Indian Oil Corp, YES Bank, Vedanta, SAIL, Bharti Airtel and Bank of Baroda are among the most traded shares on the NSE.

12:15 pm: Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 23 are trading in the green, while 26 are in the red.

12:00 pm: General Insurance (-0.58%), PNB Housing Finance (-2.50%), EIH Ltd. (-0.83%) among the stock that have been losing for 5 days or more.

11:45 am: 1073 Stocks have declined against 1049 advanced stocks and market cap of the entire market has fallen by 0.01%.

11:30 am: Overall 22 closed in the red out of 30 stocks on Sensex and 32 declined out of the 50 stocks on Nifty.

11:20 am: Nifty is trading up by 2.40 points and Sensex is up by 15.05 points.

11:15 am: 26 sectors are advancing (Top gainer: BSE Telecom 1.44 %) against 17 declining (Top loser: Nifty Metal -1.17%).

11:00 am: BSE Small Cap has been losing for at least 5 days. Large Caps has led the market with Nifty gained by 0.06%.

10:45 am: Wipro (0.87%), M&M (1.09%), Tech Mahindra (0.37%) are among the stocks that have been gaining for 5 days.

10:30 am: Top Gainers in the morning trade are Bharti Airtel (2.98%) Tata Global Beverage (2.45%) and ABB India (2.12%).

10:15 am: Top losers today are Vedanta (-3.51%) Jindal Steel & Power (-3.42%) and PNB Housing Finance (-2.64%).

Jet Airways stake sale draws interest from four firms, as per media reports.

9:45 am: Rail Vikas Nigam made a tepid market debut, lists at Rs 18.90 per share against the issue price of Rs 19 per share on NSE. On BSE it opened at the issue price.

9:30 am: State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) initial public offering (IPO) shares are about to be listed on the stock exchange on April 11. The total issue size was 25.34 crore shares and the price band for the initial public offer was Rs 17-19 per share.

9:15 am: Market opens flat, Nifty and Sensex opens with minor gains as the first phase of voting begins.

9:10 am: In the Pre-open session, Sensex jumped 100 points, Nifty topped 11,600.

9:05 am: Rupee opened lower at 69.21. The rupee closed at 69.11, up 18 paise against the US dollar on Wednesday.

SGX Nifty was up 0.22% at 11,677 early morning, indicating a positive start for Benchmark Indices Sensex and Nifty. Oil prices dropped as on Thursday after US crude stockpiles rose to their highest levels. Dow Jones Industrial Average index rose 6.58 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 26,157.16.

Cautious trading is expected as the country will go to the first phase of Lok Sabha elections for the 91 constituencies today. Polling across 18 states and two union territories have already started and will go on till 6pm.