2018's biggest wealth destroyers: These stocks fell over 90% since January 1

As the year 2018 comes to end, the Indian markets stand tall in terms of returns compared to their global peers. While the Sensex has gained over 6% since the beginning of this year, Nifty has clocked 3.34% returns during the same period. On the other hand, the Dow Jones index is down 6.70% since the beginning of this year and Nasdaq has lost 4.62% during the same period.

The negative sentiment is widespread in Asia too, where Nikkei 225 index has lost 12.08% in 2018.

Hang Seng, another key Asian market has lost 13.61% in 2018.

But the gains of Indian markets were minimised by several stocks from the benchmark indices which eroded investor wealth this year.

Here's a look at eight stocks which lost over 90% since the beginning of this year.

Gitanjali Gems: The gems and jewellery stock is the top loser on BSE this year. The microcap stock has lost 98.61% in value this year. The stock which currently trades at Rs 0.95 stood at Rs 68.25 level in the beginning of this year.

Gitanjali Gems is engaged in the trading, manufacturing, import and export of diamond cutting and polishing, diamond studded jewelry and plain gold jewellery. The company's segments include diamond, jewellery and others.

Ashapura Intimates: The textile maker's market value also saw a major fall on BSE since the beginning of this year. The microcap stock has lost 94.86% since January 1. The stock which currently trades at Rs 24.25 stood at Rs 471.75 level in the beginning of this year. Ashapura Intimates Fashion is engaged in the division manufacture of various kinds of textile products, including wearing apparels.

The company operates through the lounge wear segment. Its geographical segments include domestic and export. Its domestic segment represents sale of lounge wear in the Indian markets. Its export segment represents sale of lounge wear around the world except India. It offers a range of collection of lounge wear for men's, women's, kid's and toddler under the Valentine Loungewear brand.

Bombay Rayon Fashion: The textile maker's market value has fallen 93.41% since the beginning of this year. The microcap stock which currently trades at Rs 8.54 stood at Rs 123.85 level in the beginning of this year. Bombay Rayon Fashions is a vertically integrated textile company.

It is engaged in the manufacturing of textiles consisting of yarn, fabrics and garments. The company operates in local and export segments geographically. The company is also engaged in power generation through coal and windmills and manufacturing of buttons.

Kwality: The firm engaged in dairy business lost considerable value this year. The microcap stock has fallen 92.67% since January 1. The stock which currently trades at Rs 8.25 stood at Rs 112.55 level in the beginning of this year. Delhi-based Kwality is engaged in processing, manufacturing and trading of milk, milk products and dairy products.

The company offers products under categories, such as ghee, including pure ghee, pure cow ghee and low cholesterol ghee; butter; milk powder, including whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder; dairy whitener; milk, including full cream milk, toned milk and double toned milk, and curd, including set curd and pouched curd. Its product portfolio also includes flavored milk, sweet lassi, paneer, chaach, dairy creamer and cheese.

Diamond Power Infra: The transmission and distribution firm was among the top losers on the BSE this year. The microcap stock has fallen 92.35% since January 1. The stock which currently trades at Rs 1.45 stood at Rs 18.45 level in the beginning of this year. Diamond Power Infrastructure is engaged in the business of transmission and distribution of power (T&D).

It manufactures conductors, cables (low tension (LT), high tension and extra high voltage (HT and EHV)), transformers (power and distribution), transmission towers and also offers engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services.

Vakrangee: The technology firm also gave negative returns to investors this year. The smallcap stock has fallen 92.04% since January 1. The stock which currently trades at Rs 33.50 stood at Rs 420.25 level in the beginning of this year.

Mumbai-based Vakrangee's segments include e-Governance Projects and Vakrangee Kendra. The e-Governance Projects segment offers collection services, including payment of electricity, telephone and mobiles; recruitment application processing, including processing of applications for recruitment of workforce for government-related services; issuance of certificates, including online registration and issuance of birth, death, domicile among others.

The Vakrangee Kendra segment includes banking and insurance, including white label automated teller machines and pension transactions, and e-commerce services.

Excel Realty: The Excel Realty stock is down 90.98% since the beginning of this year. The microcap stock which currently trades at Rs 32.47 stood at Rs 2.90 level in the beginning of this year.

The Mumbai-based firm formerly known as Excel Infoways, is engaged in the business of information technology (IT) enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) services, development of infrastructure facility and general trading. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, BPO / IT enabled services and general trading segment.

JBF Industries: The microcap stock is down nearly 90% since the beginning of this year. In fact, it has lost 89.98% in 2018. The stock which currently trades at Rs 22.55 stood at Rs 224.30 level in the beginning of this year.

JBF Industries is a manufacturer of polyester chips, polyester yarn and processed yarn from polyester chips. The company's segments include polyester film, other polyester products and others. The company's geographical segments include domestic and International markets.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal