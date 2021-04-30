Stocks in news: YES Bank, Titan, RIL, Escorts, IndusInd Bank and more

Benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 114 points, or 0.76 per cent, lower at 14,817. Here's a look at stocks which may remain in news today.

Titan: Titan reported a 49% rise in net profit to Rs 529 crore compared to Rs 357 crore year-on-year (YoY). The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per equity.

RIL: The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will announce its Q4 earnings today. In Q3 of last fiscal, the firm reported a 12.5% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 13,101 crore against Rs 11,640 crore in the year-ago period.

Persistent Systems: The company reported net profit of Rs 137.7 crore in Q4 against Rs 120.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue rose to Rs 1,113.3 crore from Rs 1,075.4 crore QoQ.

Ambuja Cements: The company reported sharply higher standalone profit at Rs 664.6 crore in Q4 against Rs 399 crore in corresponding quarter of previous year. Revenue rose to Rs 3,621.4 crore in Q4 from Rs 2,827,5 crore YoY.

IDFC: Plutus Wealth Management LLP bought 1 crore equity shares in IDFC at Rs 50.46 per share on NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

AU Small Finance Bank: The bank reported higher profit at Rs 168.97 crore in Q4 against Rs 122.32 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. Net interest income rose to Rs 655.83 crore from Rs 554.94 crore YoY.

IndusInd Bank: The lender will report its Q4 earnings today. In Q3, standalone net profit stood at Rs 852.76 crore, down 34.41 per cent compared with Rs 1,300.20 in the corresponding period a year ago.

Escorts: Farm equipment firm Escorts said it will temporarily shut down its manufacturing operations on a selective basis between May 1 and May 3 amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country.

YES Bank: The bank will report its Q4 earnings today. The bank reported a 16.5% quarter-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 151 crore in Q3 against Rs 129.37 crore profit for the quarter ended 30 September. The private lender posted a net loss of Rs 18,560 core for the corresponding quarter last year.

Exide Industries: Battery maker Exide Industries reported a 36 per cent rise in Q4 consolidated profit at Rs 320.17 crore in on robust sales growth.