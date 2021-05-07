Stocks in news: HDFC, Tata Consumer, Mahindra & Mahindra, Dabur and more

Benchmark indices were set to open higher today as Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded traded 40.50 points, or 0.25 per cent, higher at 14,837. On Thursday, Sensex, and Nifty ended higher for the second straight session on the weekly expiry following buying in metals, auto, and IT stocks. Sensex settled at 48,949.76, higher by 272.21 points or 0.56 per cent. Nifty zoomed 106.95 points or 0.73 per cent and ended at 14,724.80. Here's a look at stocks which are likely to remain in news today.

HDFC : The mortgage lender will report its March quarter earnings today. It had reported 65% decline in net profit at Rs 2,926 crore for the quarter ended December. Hero MotoCorp : The firm reported a 39.4% rise in its net profit to Rs 865 crore in Q4. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 8,686 crore, marking a growth of nearly 40% year-on-year from Rs 6,238 crore in Q4 FY20.

Tata Consumer Products: The FMCG company clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 74.35 crore in Q4, helped by double-digit volume growth in its domestic business. Revenue from operations climbed 26.29 per cent to Rs 3,037.22 crore during the quarter under review.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The group has announced the setting up of an advanced design centre for mobility products in the UK. Mahindra Advanced Design Europe is being set up in the West Midlands, and the new Centre of Excellence will be a part of the Mahindra global design network that includes the Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, and Pininfarina Design in Turin (Italy).

Dabur: The FMCG firm will report its March quarter earnings on Friday. The company had reported a 23.7% jump in third quarter profit to Rs 493.50 crore.

Ultratech Cement: The cement major will report its Q4 earnings on Friday. It had reported a 120% jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,584 crore in Q3 of last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 17% to Rs 12,254 crore in the December quarter.

NLC India: The state-owned company said it has raised Rs 650 crore by issuing commercial paper. "We wish to inform that 13,000 nos of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 650 crore have been issued and allotted on May 5, 2021," the company said in a filing to BSE.