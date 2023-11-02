scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Profit tanks 51% to Rs 228 crore; sales down 41%

Feedback

Adani Enterprises Q2 results: Profit tanks 51% to Rs 228 crore; sales down 41%

Adani Enterprises said its Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter rose 39 per cent to Rs 2,979 crore on account of strong incubating businesses.

Adani Enterprises said its consolidated revenue fell 41 per cent YoY to Rs 22,517.33 crore from Rs 38,175.23 crore in the same quarter last year. Adani Enterprises said its consolidated revenue fell 41 per cent YoY to Rs 22,517.33 crore from Rs 38,175.23 crore in the same quarter last year.

Adani Enterprises Ltd, the Adani group's flagship firm, on Thursday said its consolidated net profit attributable to owners, fell 50.57 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 227.82 crore compared with R 460.94 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. The consolidated revenue from operations fell 41 per cent YoY to Rs 22,517.33 crore from Rs 38,175.23 crore in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter rose 39 per cent to Rs 2,979 crore on account of strong incubating businesses, the Adani firm said in a BSE filing. Cash accruals climbed 26 per cent to Rs 1,242 crore, it said.

Chairman at Adani Group, Gautam Adani, said: "Adani Enterprises covers sectors that span energy, utility, transport, D2C, and primary industries. With many ventures now market-ready and thriving, our H1 FY23-24 results have been boosted by the core infra incubating businesses, thereby being a strong testament to our incubating ventures.”

Also read: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power Q2 results today; how Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, others performed

Adani Enterprises said it has made significant progress in its strong incubation pipeline during the first half of the FY24. The company's latest results showcase the emergence of key incubating businesses, including green hydrogen integrated manufacturing ecosystem, airports and roads, which collectively contributed 48 per centof the overall Ebitda, the company said in a BSE filing.

Also read: Coforge shares shed multibagger tag in two years; what should investors do?

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 02, 2023, 3:12 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd