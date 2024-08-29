scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Adani Enterprises to launch Rs 800-crore NCD issue on September 4

Feedback

Adani Enterprises to launch Rs 800-crore NCD issue on September 4

The secured redeemable NCDs would be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), with BSE being the designated stock exchange.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Adani Enterprises said the date on which the board of directors/or the management committee approves the allotment of NCDs will be determined by the board of directors or the management committee. Adani Enterprises said the date on which the board of directors/or the management committee approves the allotment of NCDs will be determined by the board of directors or the management committee.

Adani Enterprises will come up with its  non-convertible debentures (NCD) issue in the beginning of next month. The Adani Group's flagship firm aims to raise around Rs 800 crore via the debenture sale. The NCD issue will open on September 4, 2024 and end on September 17, 2024. 

The  NCD issue will involve public issue of up to 80,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non–convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1,000 each, amounting to Rs 400 crore. There will be an  additional an option to retain over-subscription of up to Rs 400 crore aggregating up to Rs 800 crore.

The NCD issue is the first one since Hindenburg Research allegations last year. The secured redeemable NCDs would be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), with BSE being the designated stock exchange.

Adani Enterprises said the date on which the board of directors/or the management committee approves the allotment of NCDs will be determined by the board of directors or the management committee.

"The actual allotment of NCDs may take place on a date other than the deemed date of allotment. All benefits relating to the NCDs including interest on NCDs shall be available to the debenture holders from the deemed date of allotment," it said.

Investors will get an option for debentures with tenures ranging from 24 to 60 months, depending on their preferences. As per the company, interest payments will be made on an annual, quarterly, or cumulative basis based on the specific series of NCDs chosen.

 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 3:05 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement