Adani Ports, Adani Green, Adani Transmission see Rs 10,000 crore worth block deals today

Adani Group stock hogged limelight during the early trading hours on Thursday over bulk deal buzz and news flow in the select group counters. Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission saw some major bulk deals in the pre-opening session, whereas Adani Enterprises opened at lower circuit.



According to the data from NSE, 8.86 crore equity shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone worth Rs 5,282.33 crore exchanged hands in the pre-opening session. This constitutes about 4.1 per cent equity capital of the company.



Similarly, 5.56 crore equity shares of Adani Green Energy, amounting to Rs 2,805.58 crore were traded during Thursday's opening session. This constitutes 3.5 per cent equity capital of the Adani Group renewable energy arm.



For Adani Transmission Ltd, 2.5 per cent equity of the company exchanged hands. In absolute terms, a total of 2.84 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,898.25 crore were traded in Thursday's pre-opening session.



Following the bulk deal buzz, shares of Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy Ltd hit an upper circuit of 5 per cent each, whereas Adani Ports recovered from early cuts to rise about 2 per cent to Rs 614.15 during the trading session.



On the other hand, Adani Enterprises' shares opened at the lower circuit of 10 per cent on Thursday at Rs 1408.10, compared to its previous close at Rs 1,564.55. However, the counter staged a swift recovery of 16 per cent to Rs 1,629 during the first one hour of the trade.



Gautam Adani led conglomerate denied reports that suggested it was securing a fresh $3 billion loan from an unnamed sovereign fund. Investors were also keenly awaiting the Supreme Court order over setting up of a panel of domain experts to look into the Adani-Hindenburg row.



The apex court's verdict on a batch of petitions that sought a probe on Hindenburg Research report, following a steep fall in Adani group shares. The court would also weigh in on the issue of forming a committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect investors.



Adani Group shares have remained at the trader's radar ever since US-based short seller Hindenburg Research allegedly accused the group for overleveraging, malpractices, manipulation of share prices of the group stocks.

