Business Today
Angel One shares February data, says client base up 4.9% MoM

Angel One said its average client funding bood fell 9.5 per cent MoM to 2035 crore from Rs 2,249 crore in January but was up 56.7 per cent YoY over Rs 1,299 crore.

Angel One Ltd shares are in focus on Monday after the broking firm said its client based jumped 4.9 per cent month-on-month in February and 60.8 per cent on yearly basis. Client base stood at 2.14 crore at February end against 2.04 crore in January end and 1.33 crore at the end of February 2023, Angel One said.


Gross client acquisition for the month stood at 10.1 lakh, down 1.7 per cent against 10.3 lakh in January but up 126.80 per cent YoY over 4.5 lakh in the same month last year.

Angel One said its average client funding bood fell 9.5 per cent MoM to 2035 crore from Rs 2,249 crore in January but was up 56.7 per cent YoY over Rs 1,299 crore. Number of orders doubled (106.8 per cent YoY) to 17.26 crore in February from 8.35 crore in the year-ago month. On MoM basis, number of orders rose 3.8 per cent over 16.63 crore in January.

Average daily orders came in at 82.2 lakh against 75.6 lakh in January and 41.7 lakh in the February 2023. Unique MF SIP registratuions stood at 4,80,530 against 4,85,490 in January, down 1 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 04, 2024, 8:48 AM IST
