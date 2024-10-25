Multibagger defence stock rises 8% as Q2 profit zooms 140%

Shares of Apollo Micro Systems gained over 8% on Friday post Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 140% to Rs 15.9 crore in the September 2024 quarter against Rs 6.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations climbed to Rs 160.7 crore in Q2 against Rs 87.16 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Earnings per share climbed to Rs 0.52 in the last quarter against Rs 0.22 in the Q2 of last fiscal.

The multibagger stock rose 8.47% to Rs 107 against the previous close of Rs 98.70 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,054 crore.

Total 10.10 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.31 crore. The stock has risen 45% in a year and gained 331% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period. In five years, the stock is up 1347.25%

EBITDA in Q2 climbed to Rs 32.8 crore against Rs 18.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Apollo Micro Systems shares have a one-year beta of 0.9, indicating very low volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Microsystems stands at 45.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the overtrading zone.

Apollo Microsystems stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems is mainly into the supply of electronics and electromechanical systems and components including design, research & development of systems which are used in missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), underwater missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc.