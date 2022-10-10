Axis Bank, TCS, Asian Paints, ITC among top gainers and losers as market ends lower

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on Monday amid a weak trend in global markets. Sensex declined 200.18 points to end at 57,991.11. During the day, it tumbled 825.61 points or 1.41 per cent to 57,365.68. Nifty fell 73.65 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 17,241. Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth a net Rs 2,250.77 crore on Friday, according to data available with BSE.

IT shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 255 points to 28,444. Top losers were consumer durables and capital goods stocks with their indices falling 618 pts and 315 pts, respectively.

Here's a look at the top gainers and losers on Sensex today.

GAINERS

Axis Bank: The stock ended 2.76 percent higher at Rs 776.75 against the previous close of Rs 755.90 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 778.8 up 3.03 percent . Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 4.31 lakh crore.

TCS: The IT stock ended 1.84 percent higher at Rs 3121.40 against the previous close of Rs 3065 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 3129.9 . Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 11.42 lakh crore.

Maruti: The stock ended 0.94 percent higher at Rs 8865.55 against the previous close of Rs 8782.95 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 8877. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.67 lakh crore

Wipro: The stock ended 0.77 percent higher at Rs 411.25 against the previous close of Rs 408.10 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 413.40. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.25 .lakh crore.

Infosys: The stock ended 0.75 percent higher at Rs 1462.70 against the previous close of Rs 1451.75 on BSE. It hit an intraday high of Rs 1465. Market cap of the IT firm rose to Rs 6.15 lakh crore.

LOSERS

Asian Paints: The stock of the paint maker closed 1.99 per cent lower at Rs 3,278 against the previous close of Rs 3344.75 on BSE. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 3,260, falling 2.53 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 3.14 lakh crore.

ITC: ITC stock ended 1.80 percent lower at Rs 327.95. The stock hit an intraday low of Rs 3,26, falling 2.34 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.06 lakh crore.

Titan: The stock of the luxury goods firm ended 1.86 percent lower at Rs 2,679.60. It hit an intraday low of Rs 2,56.75, falling 2.34 per cent on BSE today. Market cap of the firm declined to Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries: The large cap stock ended 1.13 percent lower at Rs 2,405. It hit an intraday low of Rs 2,388 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 16.27 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank: The stock ended 1.06 percent lower at Rs 1415.50 against the previous close of Rs 1,430.70 on BSE. It hit an intraday low of Rs 1398.35. Market cap of the bank declined to Rs 7.88 lakh crore.

Previous session

Indian market ended lower on Friday in a highly volatile trade amid weak global cues. Sensex lost 30.81 points to end at 58,191 and Nifty fell 17 points to 17,314. Consumer durables shares were the top sectoral gainers with their BSE index zooming 901 points to 43,263. Top losers were IT, metal and oil and gas stocks with their indices falling 160 pts, 119 pts and 146 pts, respectively.



Global markets

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the negative territory. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading mostly lower in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended deep in the red on Friday. Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.80 per cent to $97.14 per barrel.