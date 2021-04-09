Barbeque Nation share zooms 68% to issue price in three sessions

Barbeque Nation Hospitality share has clocked 68% gain for investors in the last three sessions. The stock which listed at a discount of 2% on April 7, has risen 67.8% against its issue price of Rs 500. The share rose to an intra day high of Rs 839 on BSE today defying market volatility in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2,669 crore .

Total 3.41 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 24.94 crore on BSE.

On NSE, the share hit a new high of Rs 833.70, clocking 66.74% returns for investors. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2,729 crore. In today's trade, the stock opened with a gain of 10.09% at Rs 779.95 on BSE. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 839, rising 18.43% on BSE. The stock touched an intraday low of Rs 661.85, falling 6.58%. The share made a weak debut with 1.6% discount at Rs 492 on April 7.

It further fell to Rs 481.35 on BSE. In the same session, the stock surged 20% to Rs 590.94. The IPO was held in the price band of Rs 498-500 per share. Compared to its listing day low of Rs 481.35, the share has zoomed 47% in last two sessions.

The firm backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised Rs 453 crore from its initial public offering (IPO) held from March 24 to March 26. Allotment of shares was done on April 1, 2021. The allotment of shares for Barbeque Nation Hospitality was done on April 1.

The IPO was subscribed 5.98 times on its last day on March 26. The issue received bids for 2.99 crore equity shares against the offer size of 49.99 lakh equity shares.

Barbeque Nation share on a roll, rallies 47% from listing day's low

Retail investors submitted bids 13.13 times the reserved portion, while that of non-institutional investors was subscribed 3.10 times.

Shares of the firm could be bought in a minimum lot size of 30.

To bid for one lot in the IPO, one had to spend Rs 15,000. A retail investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 390 shares by spending Rs 195,000.

Stocks in news: JK Tyre, Muthoot Finance, Vodafone Idea, M&M Financial and more

Allotment of shares in the IPO was done on April 1, 2021. The IPO comprised fresh issue of shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale of up to 54,57,470 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 272.87 crore. Equity shares aggregating up to Rs 2 crore were reserved for eligible employees.

The company had raised Rs 150 crore through a pre-IPO placement from Xponentia Capital and Jubilant Foodworks.

Proceeds from the issue will be utilised to fund the company's capital expenditure for expansion and opening of new restaurants besides, prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings and expenses related to general corporate purposes.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality is backed by private equity investor CX Partners and renowned stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's investment firm Alchemy Capital.

The company's promoters are Sayaji Hotels Limited, Sayaji Housekeeping Services, Kayum Dhanani, Raoof Dhanani, and Suchitra Dhanani.

Link Intime India Private Ltd was the registrar for the IPO and IIFL Securities, Axis Capital, Ambit Capital and SBI Capital Markets were merchant bankers to the issue.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality had filed preliminary papers for the IPO in February last year. It received Sebi's approval in July 2020 to float the IPO. Barbeque Nation Hospitality, owns and operates Barbeque Nation Restaurants. It also operates Toscano restaurants and UBQ by Barbeque Nation Restaurant.