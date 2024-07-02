CDSL shares in news today ahead of board meet to consider first bonus issue

Shares of Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) are in news today as the depository's board would meet to consider issuance of bonus shares to its shareholders. CDSL stock ended 2.13% higher to Rs 2,438 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 2,387.25. Market cap of CDSL climbed to Rs 25,477 crore on NSE. The stock is not listed on BSE.

Total 81.38 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1,988.55 crore. The stock has a beta of 0.9, indicating average volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of CDSL stands at 75.6, signaling it's trading in the overbought territory. CDSL shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The depository will consider an issue of bonus shares to shareholders for the first time ever, the company said in a communication to bourses.

Record date for the said bonus issue is yet to be determined.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL/Company) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 02, 2024, inter alia, to consider and approve the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares, if any, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company," it said in a filing.

Central Depository Services (India) is a Depository registered with SEBI. CDSL was set up with the objective of providing convenient dependable and secure depository at affordable cost to all market participants.