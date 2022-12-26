scorecardresearch
EaseMyTrip shares zoom 20% today; here's why

Shares of EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners) zoomed 20 per cent to hit their upper price band of Rs 54.70. The stock rose sharply today, pausing its 4-day losing run after announcing a special programme, 'EMTFAMILY', for the shareholders. It eventually settled 19.85 per cent higher at Rs 54.65 over its previous close of Rs 45.60.

Under EaseMyTrip's invite-only programme, EaseMyTrip said its shareholders would be enrolled in a 'Refer Now & Earn Forever' programme. "Referrer will get exciting cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year by referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application," the online travel tech platform stated in an exchange filing.

Shareholders can use 'EMTFAMILY' as a coupon code and mention their PAN details to avail exclusive benefits, it added.

Some of the features include special fares on various flights and hotels, additional stays at hotels and refund on medical grounds.

A total of 62.54 lakh shares changed hands today. The turnover on the counter stood at Rs 33.24 lakh on BSE. The company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,499.92 crore.

On BSE, there were 1,26,337 buy orders against 1,05,191 sell orders. On NSE, 4.44 crore shares changed hands with a turnover of Rs 233.12 crore.

At today's high level of Rs 54.70, EaseMyTrip has lost 25.58 per cent compared to its one-year high of Rs 73.50, hit in November this year. That said, the stock has gained 77.66 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 30.79, hit in December 2021.

The stock has slipped 2.58 per cent in the previous five sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has plunged 79.62 per cent.

The stock traded at a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) value of 40.79. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 7.71.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply today, led by strong buying in state-owned lenders.

Published on: Dec 26, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
Posted by: prashun talukdar, Dec 26, 2022, 4:08 PM IST
