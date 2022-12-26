EaseMyTrip shares zoom 20% today; here's why

Shares of EaseMyTrip (Easy Trip Planners) zoomed 20 per cent to hit their upper price band of Rs 54.70. The stock rose sharply today, pausing its 4-day losing run after announcing a special programme, 'EMTFAMILY', for the shareholders. It eventually settled 19.85 per cent higher at Rs 54.65 over its previous close of Rs 45.60.

Under EaseMyTrip's invite-only programme, EaseMyTrip said its shareholders would be enrolled in a 'Refer Now & Earn Forever' programme. "Referrer will get exciting cash-backs on flights, hotels, holidays, buses and train bookings for a period of one year by referring a new user to book from EaseMyTrip website or mobile application," the online travel tech platform stated in an exchange filing.

Shareholders can use 'EMTFAMILY' as a coupon code and mention their PAN details to avail exclusive benefits, it added.

Also Read | Rally in Adani Power shares stumbles toward year-end; time to buy, sell or hold?

Some of the features include special fares on various flights and hotels, additional stays at hotels and refund on medical grounds.

A total of 62.54 lakh shares changed hands today. The turnover on the counter stood at Rs 33.24 lakh on BSE. The company commanded a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 9,499.92 crore.

On BSE, there were 1,26,337 buy orders against 1,05,191 sell orders. On NSE, 4.44 crore shares changed hands with a turnover of Rs 233.12 crore.

At today's high level of Rs 54.70, EaseMyTrip has lost 25.58 per cent compared to its one-year high of Rs 73.50, hit in November this year. That said, the stock has gained 77.66 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 30.79, hit in December 2021.

The stock has slipped 2.58 per cent in the previous five sessions. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, it has plunged 79.62 per cent.

The stock traded at a 14-day relative strength index (RSI) value of 40.79. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought. The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 7.71.

Also Read | Will Reliance Industries' stock finally hit Rs 3,000 in 2023?

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks rebounded sharply today, led by strong buying in state-owned lenders.