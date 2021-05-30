Eight of top-10 most valued companies add over Rs 1.39 lakh crore in m-cap; RIL top gainer

Eight of the top 10 most valued firms cumulatively added Rs 1,39,566.52 crore to their market valuation last week. Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerged as top gainers. BSE benchmark Sensex gained 882.40 points, or 1.74 per cent, on a weekly basis.

Meanwhile, only Bajaj Finance and Hindustan Unilever witnessed losses in their market caps for the trading week closed on Friday.

Among the companies that emerged as gainers, RIL saw its market valuation rise by Rs 59,590.77 crore to Rs 13,28,049.94 crore. TCS added Rs 23,562.96 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 11,63,018.74 crore, while Infosys gained Rs 21,395.27 crore to Rs 5,98,604.10 crore.

Also Read: Should we brace for a stock market correction?

State Bank of India's (SBI) market cap rallied Rs 18,697.06 crore to Rs 3,76,663.23 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank gained Rs 8,435.06 crore to Rs 3,56,849.67 crore.

HDFC's valuation rose by Rs 4,555.41 crore to reach Rs 4,58,418.62 crore and that of HDFC Bank jumped by Rs 2,721.71 crore to Rs 8,28,341.24 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 608.28 crore to see its capitalisation reach Rs 4,45,171.34 crore.

Also Read: Market cap on BSE hits record high of $3 trillion

In contrast, the valuation of Hindustan Unilever diminished by Rs 8,904.94 crore to Rs 5,45,762.50 crore.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 1,282.63 crore to Rs 3,38,589.27 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bajaj Finance.

(With inputs from PTI.)