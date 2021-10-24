Five of top-10 valued firms lost over Rs 1.42 lakh cr in m-cap; RIL, HUL and TCS worst hit

Five of the top 10 most valued companies witnessed a total loss of Rs Rs 1,42,880.11 crore in their market capitalisation (m-cap) last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL), and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) emerging as leading losers.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 484.3 points or 0.79% last week. Nifty and Sensex dipped for the fourth straight session on Friday.

HUL's market valuation eroded by 45,523.33 crore to Rs 5,76,836.40 crore. RIL's m-cap tumbled 45,126.6 crore to reach 16,66,427.95 crore and TCS's market worth tumbled by Rs 41,151.94 crore to Rs 12,94,686.48 crore.

The m-cap of Bajaj Finance tanked by Rs 8,890.95 crore to Rs 4,65,576.46 crore and that of HDFC Bank Ltd fell by Rs 2,187.29 crore to Rs 9,31,371.72 crore.

In contrast, Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 30,747.78 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,30,558.09 crore.

ICICI Bank's market valuation zoomed by Rs 22,248.14 crore to reach Rs 5,26,497.27 crore.

The valuation of HDFC jumped Rs 17,015.22 crore to Rs 5,24,877.06 crore and that of State Bank of India gained Rs 11,111.14 crore to Rs 4,48,863.34 crore.

Infosys added Rs 1,717.96 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,29,410.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 most valued companies, RIL was leading the chart followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)