G R Infraprojects shares rise 4% on bagging order from NHAI

Shares of G R Infraprojects Ltd zoomed over 4% in early trade after the firm said it won orders worth Rs 1085.47 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

G R Infraprojects stock zoomed 4.19% to Rs 1320.45 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 1310.05 on BSE. The share has climbed 18.28% in a year and 32.08% in three months. It has risen 10% in 2023. Total 4693 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 61.23 lakh in today’s session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,490 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 63.8, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. G R Infraprojects shares have a beta of 0.4, indicating low volatility in a year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1444.75 on August 10, 2022 and a 52 week low of Rs 930 on March 28, 2023. It has risen 39% from 52 week low.

"The project involves four laning of NH 530B from Kasganj Bypass End (Existing Km. 150.100 of NH 530B/ Design Km. 123.100) to Chandan Nagar (Existing Km 96.200 of NH 530B/Design Km. 179.500) section of NH 530B in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) mode – Package 3," the firm said.

The completion period for the project is 730 days from the appointed date and operation period is 15 years from the commercial operation date.

GR Infraprojects is engaged in construction of infrastructure facilities on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) and Built, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis.

