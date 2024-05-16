scorecardresearch
GAIL Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 23%, stock ends lower 

Profit slipped to Rs 2177 crore in the last quarter due to lower revenues and weaker than expected performance in the gas marketing segment.

Shares of GAIL Ltd ended 2.61% lower at Rs 195.55 on BSE today. The earnings were announced during market hours.

Natural gas major GAIL reported a 23% fall in net profit for the fourth quarter on a quarter on quarter basis. Profit slipped to Rs 2177 crore in the last quarter due to lower revenues and weaker than expected performance in the gas marketing segment.

Profit in the December 2023 quarter stood at Rs 2,842 crore. Revenue in Q4FY24 fell 5.6% to Rs 32,317 crore against Rs 34,237 crore in the previous quarter.

Operating profit margin (OPM) in Q4 came at 11% against 11.2% in the previous quarter.

Shares of GAIL Ltd ended 2.61% lower at Rs 195.55 on BSE today. The earnings were announced during market hours. The stock slipped up to 4.88% to Rs 191 against the previous close of Rs 200.80 immediately after the earnings announcement.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 16, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
