GMM Pfaudler shares sink 16% today. Here's why

GMM Pfaudler shares sank 18.42 per cent Rs 1,575 on BSE. Against a buy order of 33,281 shares on BSE, the counter had sell orders of 3,42,202 shares

A total of 16.89 GMM Pfaudler shares changed hands on BSE so far against a two week average of 7,133 shares. On NSE, a total of 1,03,17,060 shares changed hands so far, with a turnover of Rs 1,737.38 crore A total of 16.89 GMM Pfaudler shares changed hands on BSE so far against a two week average of 7,133 shares. On NSE, a total of 1,03,17,060 shares changed hands so far, with a turnover of Rs 1,737.38 crore

Shares of GMM Pfaudler plummeted 16 per cent in Friday's trade amid a media report that suggested promoter Pfaudler Inc was looking to sell a majority stake in GMM Pfaudler for Rs 2,278 crore in block deal today.  

Meanwhile, Shyam Sekhar, Chief Ideator and Founder at ithought Advisory overnight posted a thread to his old September 2020 posts on GMM Pfaudler. 

 

Published on: Dec 16, 2022, 10:16 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 16, 2022, 10:13 AM IST
