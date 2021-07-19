GR Infraprojects share makes strong debut, lists at 105% premium to IPO price

Share of GR Infraprojects listed 105% higher to its issue price on NSE today. The share made its debut at Rs 1,715.85 against initial public offering (IPO) issue price of Rs 837, clocking gain of 105% on NSE.

On BSE, the share made its debut at a premium of 103.10%. listing at Rs 1,700 against IPO price of Rs 837. Total 3.76 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 63 crore on BSE. The share hit an intra day high of Rs 1,734.60.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,307 crore on BSE.

On NSE, market cap of the firm rose to Rs 16,182 crore. Total 69.62 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1,165 crore.