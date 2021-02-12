HDFC's market capitalisation crosses Rs 5 lakh crore mark for first time

Market capitalisation of mortgage lender HDFC crossed the Rs 5 lakh crore mark for the first time today after the large cap stock hit its all-time high on BSE and NSE. The share has gained 14.1% in one year and risen 8.65% since the beginning of this year. HDFC share rose 1.81% to Rs 2,808 against previous close of Rs 2,758 on BSE. The share opened at Rs 2,754.

On BSE, 94,616 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 26.36 crore. HDFC share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Market cap of the private sector lender rose to Rs 5.01 lakh crore. On NSE, the share hit all-time high of Rs 2,809 against previous close of Rs 2,760.60. The share opened at Rs 2,746 today. Total 24.11 lakh shares changed hands on NSE in afternoon session.

In Q3 of the current fiscal, the firm reported a 65 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit for the quarter ending December at Rs 2,925.8 crore compared to net profit of Rs 8,372 crore in the same quarter last year.

RailTel share's grey market premium rises to 42% ahead of IPO

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,707 crore as compared to Rs 20,285.47 during the same period last year, reporting a 42.3 per cent fall. The company said the profit numbers for Q3FY20 are not directly comparable with that of previous year as it included earnings of Gruh Finance.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, stood at Rs 4,068 crore compared to Rs 3,240 crore in the previous year, representing a growth of 26 per cent.