scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
IDBI Bank shares in focus on Tuesday post Q4 earnings

Feedback

IDBI Bank shares in focus on Tuesday post Q4 earnings

IDBI Bank shares in focus: Net profit rose to Rs 1,133 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 691 crore in the year-ago period.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 58,729 crore. The stock is down 17.84% in a year and lost 0.5% in 2023. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 58,729 crore. The stock is down 17.84% in a year and lost 0.5% in 2023.

Shares of IDBI Bank will be keenly tracked on Tuesday as the lender reported a 64.1 percent rise in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. Net profit rose to Rs 1,133 crore in Q4 against a net profit of Rs 691 crore in the year-ago period. 

The banking stock rose 0.46% to close at Rs 54.62 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 54.37 on BSE. Total 10.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs  5.62 crore. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 58,729 crore. The stock is down 17.84% in a year and lost 0.5% in 2023.  

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IDBI Bank stands at 69.6, signaling it's neither trading in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. The stock has a beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility in a year. IDBI Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.  

The stock has been gaining for the last five sessions.  

Net interest income (NII) in Q4 came in at Rs 3,279.6 crore, up 35.3 percent from Rs 2,420.5 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.  

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) rose to 20.44 percent from 19.06 percent year-on-year and 20.14 percent sequentially. Provisions in the March quarter zoomed 26 percent sequentially and 47 percent year-on-year to Rs 983.63 crore. 

  

Also read: Can Maruti Suzuki India shares drive past Rs 10,000 mark? Here's what brokerages say

Also read: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares: Stock price targets post Q4 results suggest limited upside ahead

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 01, 2023, 1:32 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement