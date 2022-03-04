Investors lose Rs 4.9 lakh crore after Russia attacks nuclear plant: Top 5 losers here

Investors lost Rs 4.9 lakh crore on BSE today dragged by a fall in global markets after Russia attacked a nuclear plant in Ukraine. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell by Rs 4.9 lakh crore after investor wealth declined to Rs 246.15 lakh crore against Rs 251.05 lakh crore in the previous session.

Sensex tanked 1,171 points to 53,931 and Nifty slumped 343 points to 16,154 in today's trade.

Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 were trading in the red. Sensex and Nifty have fallen for the third straight session as markets gauge the impact of Russia-Ukraine war on the global economy.

Sensex is now down 6.85% or 3988 points and Nifty has plunged 6.5% or 1127 points since the beginning of this year. However, Sensex has gained 6.71% or 3411 points and Nifty has risen 7.60% or 1145 points in the last one year.

Also Read: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine on fire

Here's a look at top five Sensex losers in trade today.

Asian Paints: The paint maker was the top Sensex loser, with the stock falling 7.28 per cent intraday to Rs 2662. The stock opened at Rs 2,871 against the previous close of Rs 2871 on BSE.

Maruti Suzuki: The auto stock fell 6.18 per cent intraday to Rs 7,128.85 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 7480 against the previous close of Rs 7598.

HUL: The stock fell 5.24 per cent to Rs 1982 against the previous close of Rs 2091.65. The FMCG stock opened at Rs 2,082 on BSE.

Titan: The stock of gems and jewellery major fell 4.61 per cent to Rs 2455 against the previous close of Rs 2573 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 2570 on BSE.

M&M: The large cap stock declined 3.85 per cent to Rs 732.45 against the previous close of Rs 761.80 on BSE. The stock opened lower at Rs 759 today.