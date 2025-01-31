scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
IRCON International shares in news today as JV wins project in Manipur

Feedback

IRCON International shares in news today as JV wins project in Manipur

IRCON International shares ended 4.43% higher at Rs 202.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 194 on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
IRCON International stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, signaling very high volatility during the period IRCON International stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, signaling very high volatility during the period

Shares of IRCON International are in news today after the firm said the company joint venture received contract from Public Works Department (PWD) Manipur. The total contract value is Rs 631.20 crore in which Ircon's share is Rs 164.11 crore. The contract is to be completed in 36 months.

IRCON International shares ended 4.43% higher at Rs 202.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 194 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to 19,054 crore. Total 4.22 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.51 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCON International stood at 48, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCON International stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, signaling very high volatility during the period.

Office of the Project Director, Externally Aided Projects (EAP), Public Works Department (PWD) Manipur has awarded the EPC contract to the JV company (AMRIL (74%) -IRCON (26%) ) through Letter of Acceptance. The contract is for the construction of rigid pavement and lined drain of selected roads under Imphal east division (ED – 2) – Package 3: Total Road Length – 122.209 km.

IRCON International shares have fallen 13.70% in a year and lost 7% in 2025.

Ircon International is a railway construction company, which has diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes as well as metro rail works.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 31, 2025, 9:03 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement