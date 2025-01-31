IRCON International shares in news today as JV wins project in Manipur

Shares of IRCON International are in news today after the firm said the company joint venture received contract from Public Works Department (PWD) Manipur. The total contract value is Rs 631.20 crore in which Ircon's share is Rs 164.11 crore. The contract is to be completed in 36 months.

IRCON International shares ended 4.43% higher at Rs 202.60 on Thursday against the previous close of Rs 194 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to 19,054 crore. Total 4.22 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.51 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCON International stood at 48, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. IRCON International stock has a one-year beta of 1.8, signaling very high volatility during the period.

Office of the Project Director, Externally Aided Projects (EAP), Public Works Department (PWD) Manipur has awarded the EPC contract to the JV company (AMRIL (74%) -IRCON (26%) ) through Letter of Acceptance. The contract is for the construction of rigid pavement and lined drain of selected roads under Imphal east division (ED – 2) – Package 3: Total Road Length – 122.209 km.

IRCON International shares have fallen 13.70% in a year and lost 7% in 2025.

Ircon International is a railway construction company, which has diversified progressively to roads, buildings, electrical substation and distribution, airport construction, commercial complexes as well as metro rail works.