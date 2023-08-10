IRCTC shares in focus today post Q1 earnings

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are in focus today after the firm reported its June quarter earnings. IRCTC reported a 5.42 percent fall in its Q1 profit to Rs 232.21 crore against Rs 245.52 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year. Profit fell 17 percent from Rs 279 crore in the March quarter.

In the previous session, the stock ended 0.86% higher at 648.80 against the previous close of Rs 643.25 on BSE. It opened marginally higher at Rs 643.30. Total 1.89 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 12.23 crore on BSE. Market cap of IRCTC stood at Rs 51,904 crore.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCTC stands at 58.3, signaling it's neither trading in oversold nor in overbought territory. IRCTC stock has a one-year beta of 0.9. This signals the stock has low volatility. The large cap stock is trading higher than the 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

However, the stock has been an outperformer in three years surging 143.59% during the period.

Revenue of the company rose 17.4% to Rs 1001.78 crore from Rs 852.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenues climbed 4 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 965 crore. Revenue from the catering segment rose 35 percent YoY to Rs 471 crore in the first quarter.

Revenue from the internet ticketing business fell 4 percent to Rs 290 crore in Q1 compared to Rs 302 crore during the same period of the previous year. Revenue from the tourism business climbed 58 percent to Rs 130 crore in the June quarter against Rs 82 crore in the corresponding period last year.

