IRCTC shares in news today on launch of ‘One India – One Ticket' initiative

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are in news today after the Indian Railways, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) collaborated to promote the 'One India – One Ticket' initiative. This will enable enhancing the travel experience for main line railway and metro passengers in the Delhi/NCR area.

IRCTC shares closed 0.63% lower at Rs 1021.40 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1027.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 81,712 crore. In a year, gains from the stock have risen to 66%.

IRCTC stock has a one-year beta of 1.2. This signals the stock has high volatility. A total of 1 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.23 crore on BSE.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of IRCTC stands at 52.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory. IRCTC stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The DMRC QR code-based tickets can now be booked on the IRCTC website and mobile application with a full version launch anticipated soon.

According to the statement, metro tickets can be booked up to 120 days in advance and are valid for four days.

"The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), DMRC and CRIS have joined hands, in the first of its kind initiative, to revolutionise seamless travel experience of the main line railway and metro passengers in Delhi NCR area, thereby promoting ’One India – One Ticket’ initiative of the government of India," it said.

The beta version of DMRC QR code–based ticket was launched on Wednesday, thereby enabling main line railway passengers to book DMRC QR code tickets on the IRCTC website and Android version of mobile application, it said.