Jupiter Wagons shares zoom 10% to hit one-year high post strong Q4 results. Details here

Shares of Jupiter Wagons Ltd rose sharply in Thursday's trade after the Kolkata-headquartered company posted stellar fourth-quarter (Q4 FY24) numbers. The stock surged 9.84 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 448.

The firm's has recorded a 156 per cent jump in its standalone net profit, at Rs 104.22 crore, in the March quarter, on account of higher income. It had reported a net profit of Rs 40.78 crore in the year-ago period.

Jupiter Wagons' total income during the quarter rose to Rs 1,121.34 crore from Rs 712.71 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA for Q4 FY24 came at Rs 147.72 crore, up 59 per cent YoY.

"We achieved the milestone of surpassing Rs 1,100 crore of revenue in a quarter for the first time ever. This exceptional performance in the fourth quarter culminates in a remarkable financial year for Jupiter Wagons, characterized by record-breaking revenues of Rs 3,662.24 crore and profit after tax of Rs 332.79 crore in FY23-24. In light of our robust performance, the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 30 paise per share, resulting in an enhanced full-year dividend payout to our esteemed shareholders," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupiter Wagons.

The company's order book as of March 31, 2024, stands at Rs 7,101.66 crore. During the March quarter, it has bagged three major order wins. First one was from the Ministry of Railways valued at Rs 957 crore, second was from the Ministry of Defense worth Rs 473 crore and last one was from Double Decker Automobile Carrier Wagons totaling Rs 100 crore.

The private firm also underscored it has made a strategic entry into the global markets by signing a long-term Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with RITES Ltd, a PSU associated with the Indian Railways, to explore opportunities in the international market for railway rolling stock projects.

Jupiter Wagons is a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions encompassing rail, road and marine transportation. The company also has a presence in the commercial electric vehicle (CEV) segment.