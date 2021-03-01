KEC International share hits all-time high as firm wins Rs 1,140-crore orders

Share of KEC International hit an all-time high of Rs 444.45 on Monday after the company announced it has bagged new orders of Rs 1,140 crore across its various businesses.

KEC International stock opened with a gain of 2.93 per cent today at Rs 443 and touched an intraday high of Rs 449.60, up 4.46 per cent as against its previous close of Rs 430.40. Later, it also hit an intraday low of Rs 436.45 on BSE.

KEC International stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. KEC International share has risen 7 per cent in one week, 20 per cent in a month and 43 per cent in one year. Year-to-date, the stock is up 21 per cent.

Market capitalisation of KEC International share rose to Rs 0.11 lakh crore.

As per the filing, the Transmission & Distribution business has secured orders of Rs 963 crore for T&D projects in the Middle East and Africa. The Railways business has secured an order of Rs. 113crore for 2x25 kV Overhead Electrification (OHE) and associated works for speed up-gradation in India. The company's Civil business also secured an order of Rs 64 crore for infra works in the Hydrocarbon segment in India.

Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International Ltd. commented, "We are pleased with the recent traction in order wins amidst the global uncertainty. The order secured in International T&D (along with the orders in the Domestic T&D announced earlier)have significantly enhanced our order book in our core T&D businesses. Our Railway business continues to expand its presence in the emerging areas with its first order in the area of SemiHigh-Speed Rail. The entry of our Civil business in the Hydrocarbon segment opens up a large opportunity for us in this growing area."

