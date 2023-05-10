Multibagger stock hits record high as net profit zooms 1,844% in FY23

Shares of Kilburn Engineering Ltd hit their all-time high today after the industrial products firm reported a 158% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2023. Net profit of Kilburn Engineering zoomed to Rs 12.34 crore in Q4 against Rs 4.78 crore in the March 2022 quarter. The microcap stock, which closed at Rs 113.10 on May 9, 2023 rose 5% intraday to an all-time high of Rs 118.75 on the BSE today. Earlier, the Kilburn Engineering stock opened higher at Rs 118.75 on BSE. It hit a 52 week low of Rs 30.50 on June 21, 2022.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 76, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Kilburn Engineering shares have a beta of 0.6, indicating low volatility in a year. Kilburn Engineering shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 198.73% in a year and risen 47.32% this year. Total 4.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.40 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 419.86 crore.

15 promoters held 56.95 per cent stake in the firm and 7976 public shareholders owned 43.05 per cent or 1.54 crore shares for the quarter ended March 2023. Of these, 7530 public shareholders held 2.33 crore shares or 40.11% stake with capital up to Rs 2 lakh. Only 55 shareholders with 15.38% stake held capital above Rs 2 lakh for the quarter ended March 2023.

Kilburn Engineering reported a 16% rise in sales to Rs 66.68 crore in the March 2023 quarter against Rs 57.51 crore in the March 2022 quarter. EBITDA climbed 38% to Rs 11.55 crore in Q4 against Rs 8.37 crore in the March 2022 quarter. Earnings per share rose to Rs 3.54 in Q4 against Rs 1.68 crore in the March quarter of 2022. The board of Kilburn Engineering recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share, subject to requisite approvals.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2023, the firm reported a strong 1844.52 per cent rise in standalone profit to Rs 30.14 crore against a profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the year ago period. Losses for the March 2021 fiscal stood at Rs 91.70 crore.

Sales zoomed 80.47% to Rs 221.53 crore in the March 2023 fiscal against Rs 122.75 crore for the fiscal ended March 2022. Sales for the fiscal ended March 2021 stood at Rs 88.41 crore.

The company saw order booking of Rs 354 crore during the last fiscal resulting in a higher order backlog of Rs 246 crore as on March 31, 2023, which will be executed during the next fiscal. Net debt position also improved to Rs 49 cr in the last fiscal, a reduction of Rs 23 crore, the firm said.

In the December quarter of last fiscal, net profit of Kilburn Engineering zoomed 1049% to Rs 7.5 crore against a loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 130.20% to Rs 53.82 crore in Q3 against Rs 23.38 crore during the quarter ended December 2021.

According to annual earnings for the fiscal ended March 2022, the firm reported a strong 101 per cent rise in profit to Rs 1.55 crore against a loss of Rs 91.70 crore in the year ago period. Losses for March 2020 fiscal stood at Rs 23.45 crore.

Sales zoomed 38.64% to Rs 122.75 crore in the March 2022 fiscal against Rs 88.41 crore for the fiscal ended March 2021. Sales for the fiscal ended March 2020 stood at Rs 1563.34 crore.

About the Company

Kilburn Engineering is engaged in designing, manufacturing and commissioning customized equipment / systems for critical applications in several industrial sectors, namely chemical, including soda ash, carbon black, steel, nuclear power, petrochemical and food processing. The Company operates through manufacturing of Engineering Products segment.

