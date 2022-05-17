LIC becomes 'Baahubali' of Dalal Street, pips listed peers in market cap

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has become the largest listed insurance firm post its market debut today. In fact, the market cap of LIC now exceeds the combined market cap of all listed insurance players in India.

At 11:36 am, the market cap of LIC stood at Rs 5.61 lakh crore, which is greater than Rs 4.54 lakh crore (the combined market cap of eight listed insurance companies) on BSE.

HDFC Life Insurance Company with a market cap of Rs 1.15 lakh crore tops the listed insurers in terms of market cap. However, the stock of private life insurer was trading flat at Rs 0.69 per cent at Rs 546.05 on BSE.

Market cap of SBI Life Insurance stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in afternoon session today. The stock was trading 0.87 percent higher at Rs 1055.25 on BSE. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company's market cap stood at Rs 63,522 crore on BSE today. The stock was trading flat at Rs 1,292.

Market cap of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance stood at Rs 71,269 crore on BSE. The shares of ICICI Prudential Life were trading at Rs 496.60 in today's session.

Private life insurer Max Financial Services' market cap rose to Rs 25,124 crore. The stock was trading 1.87 per cent higher at Rs 735.

General Insurance Corp's market cap rose to Rs 20,351 crore. The stock of state-owned firm traded 0.52 percent higher at Rs 115.75. Shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company were trading 4.64 percent lower at Rs 650 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 37,452 crore.

New India Assurance Company's stock was trading 0.34 percent higher at Rs 104.55. The market cap of the firm rose to Rs 17,254 crore.

Earlier, LIC stock listed at Rs 867.20 against issue price of Rs 949 on BSE today. Market cap of LIC stood at Rs 5.48 lakh crore at the time of listing. Total 1.5 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 13.03 crore on BSE.

The price band of the IPO was Rs 902-Rs 949.

On NSE, the stock listed at Rs 872, 8.11 per cent lower to the IPO price. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5.51 lakh crore. Total 44.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 385.4 crore on NSE.