LIC buys additional SAIL shares in ongoing quarter, takes stake to 8.69%. Key details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has increased its stake in Steel Authority of India (SAIL) by 175 basis points to 8.687 per cent in the ongoing quarter compared with 6.93 per cent stake it held in the steelmaker at the end of March quarter. In a filing to BSE, LIC said it raised stake SAIL by 2 percentage points between October 14, 2021 and June 8, 2023 at an average price of Rs 66.18.

Shares of SAIL closed Friday’s session at Rs 82.90 on BSE, suggesting notional gains of 25.50 per cent for LIC on its fresh SAIL’s holding. The 8.687 per cent stake that LIC has in SAIL accounted to Rs 2,974.29 crore as of Friday's closing.

Earlier this week, LIC told stock exchanges that it has increased its stake in Tech Mahindra to 8.88 per cent. This is 81 basis points higher than 8.07 per cent stake that it held in the IT major as on March 31, as per the quarterly shareholding data. LIC said its stake in Tech Mahindra has increased by 2.015 percentage points via open market purchases between November 11, 2022, and June 6, 2023. Tech Mahindra holding, it said, increased from 6.869 per cent to 8.884 per cent, an increase of 2.015 per cent since November. LIC bought Tech Mahindra shares at an average cost of Rs 1,050.77 apiece.

Earlier on May 25, LIC said the life insurer increased its holding in two stocks namely Tata Power and Bata India. In Tata Power, LIC upped its holding to 25,35,37,551 shares or 7.935 per cent of the paid-up capital from 24,01,67,154 shares or 7.52 per cent stake at the end of March quarter. In April 2019, LIC held 18,90,70,215 shares or 5.917 per cent stake in Tata Power, the insurer told exchanges.

Besides, LIC said its shareholding in Bata India increased to 83,95,740 shares or 6.532 per cent stake from 64,36,692 shares or 5.01 per cent stake as on March 31. LIC held 57,80,329 shares or 4.497 per cent stake in Bata India as on March 15, 2023.

LIC said it upped stake in Tata Power Ltd by 2.08 percentage points between April 2019 and May 2023. The average cost of shares acquired stood at Rs 234.02. For Bata India, the average cost of shares bought stood at Rs 1,433.54 between March 15 and May 24.

