M-cap of nine of top 10 most valued firms down by Rs 1.47 lakh cr; RIL most hit

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of nine of the top 10 most valued companies tumbled by Rs 1,47,360.93 crore last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) emerging as the biggest laggard.

IT giant Infosys was the only gainer from the top-10 list. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex plunged 1,050.68 points or 1.73 per cent during the holiday-truncated week.

Markets were closed on November 20 on account of 'Guru Nanak Jayanti'. The m-cap of RIL dropped Rs 75,961.53 crore to reach Rs 15,68,550.17 crore.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked by Rs 18,069.87 crore to Rs 12,85,660.79 crore. HDFC's m-cap declined by Rs 12,321.11 crore to stand at Rs 5,29,236.66 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank eroded by Rs 9,816.28 crore to Rs 4,01,367.04 crore.

The valuation of ICICI Bank plunged Rs 9,409.46 crore to Rs 5,29,606.94 crore and that of HDFC Bank went lower by Rs 7,904.08 crore to Rs 8,52,532.36 crore.

The market valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) dipped Rs 6,514.96 crore to Rs 4,49,755.80 crore and that of Bajaj Finance declined by Rs 5,166.77 crore to Rs 4,52,188.74 crore.

The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Limited also dipped by Rs 2,196.87 crore to Rs 5,63,349.75 crore.

In contrast, Infosys added Rs 294.39 crore taking its valuation to Rs 7,48,875.37 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries Limited maintained its top position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

(With inputs from PTI.)