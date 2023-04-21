scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Mirza International shares surge 10%, takes 6-day gains to 88%. Here's why

Feedback

Mirza International shares surge 10%, takes 6-day gains to 88%. Here's why

Mirza International: On Friday, the stock rose 10 per cent to Rs 60.40, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 834.74 crore level on BSE. The scrip had jumped 10 per cent on Thursday. It soared 20 per cent on Wednesday.

Mirza International: The stock is now trading ex-Red Tape and the demerged Red Tape will soon be listed on stock exchanges. Mirza International shares have hit upper circuit limits for three straight sessions now. Mirza International: The stock is now trading ex-Red Tape and the demerged Red Tape will soon be listed on stock exchanges. Mirza International shares have hit upper circuit limits for three straight sessions now.

Shares of Mirza International on Friday hit its upper circuit limit of 10 per cent, taking its 6-day winning run to 88 per cent. The stock has hit its upper circuit for three straight sessions now. Mirza International shares have been in the uptrend ever since the footwear stock went ex-demerger in March.

On Friday, the stock rose 10 per cent to Rs 60.40, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 834.74 crore level on BSE. The scrip had jumped 10 per cent on Thursday. It soared 20 per cent on Wednesday, 17.61 per cent on Tuesday and 7 per cent each on Monday and Thursday.

The promoter group-owned entity RTS Fashions was merged with Mirza International recently and that the amalgamated Mirza International, which manufacturers and markets leather footwear and finished leathers, de-merged its branded business into Red Tape, whose ex-date was March 29.

The Mirza International stock is now trading ex-Red Tape and the demerged Red Tape will soon be listed on stock exchanges. As per a BSE filing on April 15, the net worth of Mirza International immediately before demerger was Rs 726.91 crore. The net assets of demerged undertaking Red Tape stood at Rs 301.46 crore.

The Red Tape board recently okayed the allotment of 13,82,01,900 shares of face value of Rs 2 each of Red Tape, credited as fully paid up to the equity shareholders of the Transferee Company - Mirza International, in the 1:1 share exchange ratio.

Apart from supplying products to global retailers, Mirza had in-house brands Red Tape and Oaktrak - in its portfolio. As per a report, Red Tape accounted for nearly 70 per cent of the combined company revenues and about 80 per cent of profit in the first nine months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 21, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Mirza International Ltd
Mirza International Ltd