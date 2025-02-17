Multibagger defence stock in news today on 30% rise in Q3 net profit

Zen Technologies shares are in news today after the defence firm reported a 30% rise in net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Amid the ongoing market correction, Zen Technologies shares ended 7% lower at Rs 1349.15 on Friday. Total 1.39 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.07 crore. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 12,181 crore on BSE. The multibagger stock has gained 534% in two years and risen 2,304% in five years.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 795.10 on February 16, 2024 and touched a 52 week high of Rs 2627.95 on December 24, 2024. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Zen Technologies stands at 23.9, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Zen Technologies stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period. Zen Technologies shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Zen Technologies clocked a net profit of Rs 39.72 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 30.58 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Revenue in the last quarter climbed 53% to Rs 152.21 crore against Rs 99.52 crore in the December 2023 quarter. EBITDA rose 42% to Rs 66.24 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 46.73 crore in the Q3 of the previous fiscal. However, EBITDA margins slipped to 38.01% in the last quarter from 45.04% in the Q3 of previous fiscal.

Total order book as on December 31 last year stood Rs 816.91 crore.

Zen Technologies Limited designs, develops, and manufactures defence training systems, based on sensors and simulators technology. The company’s category of products includes land-based military training simulators, driving simulators, live range equipment and anti-drone systems. The company also has a training platform in Hyderabad, with an integration of its complete product range. Its Anti-Drone System (ZADS) system works on drone detection, classification and tracking on passive surveillance, camera sensors and neutralization of threat by jamming drone communication.