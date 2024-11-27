Multibagger railway stock rises 5% on fresh order win, check details

Shares of RailTel Corp rose 5% in early deals today after the firm won an order worth Rs 15.21 crore. "RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (the Company) has received the work order from Kakinada Smart City Corporation Limited for SITC and Operations & Maintenance of Existing Integrated Command Communication Center of KSCCL, Kakinada amounting to Rs. 15,21,33,126 (Excluding Tax," said RailTel.

The order is to be executed by May 25, 2028.

RailTel shares gained 4.90% to Rs 411.80 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 392.55 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,195.38 crore. Total 0.73 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.95 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 43 per cent in a year and gained 186 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 273.60 on November 30, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024. The stock has fallen 34% from its 52 week high.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.7, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 47.7, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.