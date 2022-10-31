Nestle India, Asian Paints & Sonata among 9 stocks to go ex-dividend today

A total of nine stocks including Asian Paints, Nestle India, Colgate-Palmolive, Symphony and Sonata Software will go ex-dividend on Monday, data compiled by corporate database Capitaline suggests. ICICI Securities, DCM Shriram, Gujarat Fluorochemicals and Sasken Technologies are a few other stocks that will go ex-dividend today.

Asian Paints will go ex-dividend today. The company board had approved an interim dividend of Rs 4.40 per share. The record date for the same is November 1 while the dividend will be paid on or after November 10.

Nestle India had announced a dividend of Rs 120 per share. The scrip will go ex-dividend today.

Another FMCG firm Colgate-Palmolive will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share. The record date for the same is November 1.

DCM Shriram, Symphony and Gujarat Fluorochemicals will also go ex-dividend today. The DCM Shriram board had announced a dividend of Rs 4.60 per share; the Symphony board had declared a dividend of Rs 2 per share while the Gujarat Fluorochemicals board had announced a dividend of Rs 2.

Sonata Software (Rs 7 per share), ICICI Securities (Rs 9.5 per share) and Sasken Technologies (Rs 12 per share) will also go ex-dividend today.



Two stocks Sanmit Infra and TD Power Systems will go ex-split today.

Shares of Sanmit Infra will go ex-split from a face value of Rs 10 to face value of Re 1. Shares of TD Power Systems will split from a face value of Rs 10 to Rs 2.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Motherson Sumi Wiring, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Supreme Industries, Castrol India and Timken India are companies that would announce their September quarter earnings later in the day.

