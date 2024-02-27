scorecardresearch
Paytm Payments Bank: Macquarie shares view on Vijay Shekhar Sharma resignation

Paytm Payments Bank: Macquarie shares view on Vijay Shekhar Sharma resignation

Paytm withdrew its nominee from the Paytm Payments Bank board and its founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down as part-time non-executive Chairman and board member of the associate company.

RBI last week asked the NPCI to examine a request from Paytm to become a third party application provider and to facilitate four-to-five banks to act as service providers for it. RBI last week asked the NPCI to examine a request from Paytm to become a third party application provider and to facilitate four-to-five banks to act as service providers for it.

Foreign brokerage Macquarie has reportedly maintained its 'Underperform' rating on One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) with a target of Rs 275, as the foreign brokerage believe the survival of Paytm Payments Bank is in question, even as Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned from the bank board. 

Macquarie, as per ET NOW, said Sharma is trying to salvage some value from PPBL and by stepping down from the board he was sending a message to the RBI that he is willing to give up control of PPBL. Macquarie said the RBI would have to provide some relaxation to PPBL in order to ensure survival but the broking firm does not expect the central bank to authorize any related party transactions between Paytm and PBBL in the future, ET NOW reported.  

The Macquarie note came as Paytm in a filing to stock exchanges said PPBL's future business would be led  by a reconstituted board, which would be led by ex-Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar, retired IAS Debendranath Sarangi, former Executive Director of Bank of Baroda Shri Ashok Kumar Garg, and retired IAS Rajni Sekhri Sibal.

Paytm said it supports the payments bank's move of opting for a board with "only independent and executive directors by removing its nominee." Paytm said it was separately informed that Sharma has also resigned from the Board of Paytm Payments Bank to enable this transition. PPBL has informed us that they will commence the process of appointing a new Chairman,” Paytm said.

Macquarie, as per ET NOW, said that some lending partners are looking again at their relationship with Paytm and that its lending business  may take a hit if partners scale down or terminate their relationship with Paytm.


The RBI had last week asked the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to examine a request from Paytm that sought becoming a third party application provider. This is after the RBI stopped PPBL from taking any fresh deposits or credit transactions or top-ups in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, and NCMC cards.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Feb 27, 2024, 8:49 AM IST
