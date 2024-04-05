scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Paytm Q4 results preview: Loss at Rs 469 crore likely, GMV to drop 23%, says Motilal

Feedback

Paytm Q4 results preview: Loss at Rs 469 crore likely, GMV to drop 23%, says Motilal

Paytm Q4 results preview: Revenue from operations is projected to decrease by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1,830 crore, while contribution profit is estimated to decline by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,090 crore, with a contribution margin of 60 per cent.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Paytm Q4 earnings: Motilal Oswal expects a decline in Paytm's disbursements and gross merchandise value. It also sees a fall in growth in total revenue and said any further impact of RBI notification will be a key montiorable. Paytm Q4 earnings: Motilal Oswal expects a decline in Paytm's disbursements and gross merchandise value. It also sees a fall in growth in total revenue and said any further impact of RBI notification will be a key montiorable.

One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm) is likely to report a net loss of Rs 469.30 crore for the March quarter, as operating profitability would take a hit due to the RBI’s ban on Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL), Motilal Oswal said in its results preview note on banking and financial sector.

Related Articles

The domestic brokerage expects a decline in Paytm's disbursements and gross merchandise value. It also sees a fall in growth in total revenue and said any further impact of RBI notification will be a key montiorable.

On January 31, the central bank had ordered Paytm Payments Bank to shut most of its operations, including credit products, deposits and digital wallets due to “persistent non-compliance”. Recently, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted Paytm to participate in UPI as a Third-Party Application Provider (TPAP) under multi-bank model.

Motilal Oswal sees revenue from operations at Rs 1,830 crore, down 21 per cent YoY. Contribution margin is seen at 59.6 per cent. Ebitda margin is seen at minus 23.6 per cent while adjusted Ebitda margin at minus 2.5 per cent.

"We estimate a 23 per cent YoY decline in GMV in 4QFY24, amounting to Rs 3.9t. Additionally, the value of disbursed loans is expected to plunge 67 per cent sequentially, as the company has suspended postpaid loans due to RBI concerns and put merchant loans on hold pending data on QR transition," Motilal Oswal said.

"Revenue from operations is projected to decrease by 21 per cent YoY to Rs 1,830 crore, while contribution profit is estimated to decline by 15 per cent YoY to Rs 1,090 crore, with a contribution margin of 60 per cent. Adjusted Ebitda loss is estimated to be at Rs 50 crore. We have factored in UPI incentive in our estimates during 4Q," the brokerage added.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 05, 2024, 8:11 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement