PB Fintech Q4 results: Loss narrows sharply to Rs 9 cr

PB Fintech Ltd, the parent company of PolicyBazaar and PaisaBazaar, on Monday reported significant narrowing of loss at Rs 9 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023 as against Rs 220 crore in the year-ago period.

The new-age tech firm's revenue rose 61% to Rs 869 crore in Q4FY23 as against Rs 540 crore in Q4FY22.

As we had guided earlier about breaking even in Q4, we are glad to announce that we broke even and our consolidated adjusted EBITDA was a positive Rs 28 crore for Q4 which is a 3% EBTIDA margin, an improvement from minus Rs 80 Cr (-15% margin) same quarter last year.

On Monday, PB Fintech's scrip on BSE closed 1.7% lower at Rs 618.75.