Pfizer share rises 4% on report parent in talks with India to sell vaccine

Pfizer Ltd share rose in early trade today after the pharma firm said its parent Pfizer Inc was in discussion with government to sell its promising covid-19 vaccine in India. Share of Pfizer gained 3.76% to Rs 5238 against previous close of Rs 5048 on BSE.

The share has gained 5.39% in last two sessions.

The large cap share opened 2.01% higher at Rs 5149 on BSE.

Pfizer share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Total 0.46 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 25.34 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 25.34 crore on BSE. The share has gained 31.37% in one year and risen 25.18% since the beginning of this year.

Total 8002 shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 4.15 crore on BSE.

The firm believes its candidate has the potential to be an important part of India's early vaccine response, a spokesperson for Pfizer India told Mint.

"We remain committed to advance our dialogue with the Government of India to make this vaccine available for use in the country," a Pfizer India spokesperson said.

On Monday, the pharma firm said vaccine developed with partner BioNTech SE proved more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom.

The trial result was based on the first interim efficacy analysis conducted on November 8, 2020 by an external, independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) from the Phase 3 clinical study. The COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, being developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech are in late-stage vaccine trial.