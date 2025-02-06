PVR Inox Q3 earnings: Net profit zooms 177%, revenue at Rs 1,717 crore 

PVR Inox Ltd on Thursday reported a 177% rise in profit for the December 2024 quarter. The multiplex player logged a profit of Rs 35.5 crore in Q3 against a profit of Rs 12.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated total income climbed 9.62% to Rs 1759.1 crore in Q3 against Rs 1738.8 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q3FY24).

EBITDA climbed 7.21% to Rs 5,695 crore in last quarter against Rs 5312 crore in Q3 of previous fiscal. EBITDA margin stood at 32.4% in Q3 against 33.1% a year ago.

Revenue in Q3 rose to Rs 1,717.3 crore against Rs 1,545.9 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Expenses in the December quarter climbed to 1189.6 crore in the last quarter from Rs 1073.5 crore in Q3FY24.

Earnings per share fell to Rs 3.66 per share against Rs 1.30 per share in the December 2023 quarter.

In reaction, the stock slipped nearly 1% to close at Rs 1122. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,018 crore. Total 0.40 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.46 crore.

Q2 earnings show

PVR Inox reported a loss of Rs 11.8 crore for the September 2024 quarter. The multiplex player had reported a profit of Rs 166.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue in Q2 fell to Rs 1,622.1 crore against Rs 1,999.9 crore in the September 2023 quarter. Consolidated total income slipped 18% to Rs 1,663.9 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,023.7 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q2FY24)