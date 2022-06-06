PVR, Inox stocks fall up to 4% as Covid-19 cases rise in Maharashtra

Shares of multiplex operators such as PVR and Inox Leisure fell up to 4 per cent today after the Maharashtra government made masks mandatory in public places amid a rise in Covid-19 cases.

PVR stock fell 3.75 per cent intraday to Rs 1,746.7, down 3.75 per cent on BSE. The stock has been falling for the last two sessions. The share trades higher than 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock has gained 28.8 per cent in a year and risen 37.7 percent in 2022. Total 0.20 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.50 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 10,922 crore on BSE.

Share of another multiplex player Inox Leisure touched an intraday low of Rs 478.35, down 4.22 per cent on BSE. Inox Leisure stock trades higher than 20-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages but lower than 5-day and 50-day moving averages.

The stock has gained 51.07 per cent in a year and risen 36 per cent in 2022. Total 0.11 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 53.70 lakh on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 5,888 crore on BSE.

Maharashtra's additional chief secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas, in a letter to all district authorities, gave out several orders including ones for mandating the wearing of masks in public places.

"Mask in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, schools are a must," he said On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 1,494 Covid-19 cases which took the total figure to 78,93,197.

As many as 614 patients recovered and one more patient died, taking the total number of recoveries and deaths to 77,38,564 and 1,47,866 respectively. The state has reported a spike in Covid-19 cases for the past week. The daily tally has remained over the 1,000-mark for the last five days.