RailTel Q2 earnings: Stock price rally today, interim dividend and more 

Shares of RailTel Corp rose nearly 2% in early deals today after the firm announced its Q2 earnings. Net profit rose 7% to Rs 73 crore in the last quarter against Rs 68 crore in the September 2023 quarter. Revenue rose 41% to Rs 843 crore in Q2 against Rs 599 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Revenue climbed 51% from Rs 558 crore on a quarter on quarter basis.

Operating EBITDA climbed 2% to Rs 129 crore in Q2 against Rs 126 crore in the corresponding period.

EBITDA margin in the last quarter came at 15.3 percent against 21 percent in the corresponding quarter a year ago, and 18.5 percent in the April-June quarter this year.

RailTel shares gained 1.69% to Rs 6.85 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 404.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 13,030 crore. Total 0.46 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.85 crore.

The multibagger stock has risen 82.14 per cent in a year and gained 244 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 220.20 on October 30, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024. The stock has fallen 33% from its 52 week high.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 42.5, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.