RailTel shares: Two factors why the multibagger stock is in news today 

RailTel shares are in news today after the PSU said it won an order worth Rs 288 crore from East Central Railway. Additionally, credit rating agency ICRA Limited has intimated the credit ratings on the bank facilities of RailTel. RailTel shares looked set to open in the green today. The stock ended at Rs 305.30 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,013 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 19 per cent in a year and gained 173 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 285.20 on February 18, 2025 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 34.5, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. ("the Company") has received the work order from East Central Railway for works amounting to Rs 2,88,14,67,426 (Including Tax)," said RailTel.

The order related to provision of Kavach (indigenous Train Collision Avoidance System) on low density railway track in 502.2 RKm of East Central Railway.

On the other hand, ICRA reaffirmed long-term/short-term-non-fund based [ICRA]AA (stable)/ A1+ rating.

The rating agency reaffirmed long-term fund-based limit-cash credit rating of the PSU.

ICRA also reaffirmed for Long-term – Interchangeable rating to [ICRA]AA (stable) and reaffirmed and assigned for enhanced amount for long term/ short term -Unallocated limit to [ICRA]AA (Stable)/ A1+.