Multibagger railway stock trading flat despite fresh order win, check details

Shares of RailTel Corporation of India were trading on a flat note today even as the PSU major won an order worth Rs 49.67 crore. RailTel shares were trading 0.47% lower at Rs 356.95 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 11,455 crore.

The multibagger stock has lost 13 per cent in a year and gained 227.71 per cent in two years. The stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 301.35 on March 14, 2023 and rose to a record high of Rs 618 on July 12, 2024.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.9, indicating high volatility during the period.

"RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. (“the Company”) has received the work order from North Frontier Railway for Provision of Video Surveillance System amounting to Rs.49,67,96,195/- (including Tax)," said RailTel.

The order relates to provision of Video Surveillance System at 340 (D & E Category) stations of N.F. Railway. The order is to be executed by May 5, 2026.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RailTel stands at 41.4, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

RailTel shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

RailTel Corporation is a Navratna PSU and is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive right of way (ROW) along railway track. The company's segments include telecom services and project work services.