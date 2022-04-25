Rakesh Jhunjhunwala picked 10 lakh shares of this housing finance company in Q4

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala raised his stake in IndiaBulls Housing Finance in the March quarter. Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 10 lakh shares or 0.2 per cent stake in the firm in Q4 of previous fiscal. Big Bull held 60 lakh shares or 1.28 per cent stake in the firm in the last quarter against 50 lakh shares or 1.08 per cent stake in the December quarter of the previous fiscal. The ace investor held 2.2 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance during June 2021 quarter. He reduced it to 1.08 per cent in the September quarter.

Holdings of promoters of the firm have fallen from 9.72 per cent to 9.66 per cent in the March 2022 quarter.

FIIs/FPIs have decreased holdings from 28.40 per cent to 26.36 per cent in Mar 2022 quarter.

FIIs reduced their holdings from 28.40 per cent in the December quarter to 26.36 per cent stake in the March quarter. The number of FII investors fell from 228 to 220 in the last quarter. Mutual funds reduced their holdings from 4.29 per cent in the December quarter to 4.23 per cent in the March quarter.

However, the number of MF schemes increased from 12 to 17 in the March 2022 quarter.

Institutional investors also reduced their holdings from 43.27 per cent in the December quarter to 39.92 per cent in the March quarter.

Meanwhile, IndiaBulls Housing Finance fell up to 4.09 per cent at Rs 152.55 against the previous close of Rs 159.05 in the current session. IndiaBulls Housing Finance stock is trading lower than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has lost 12.87 per cent in one year and fallen 29.22 per cent in 2022. Total 1.64 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.53 crore on BSE.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 7,230 crore on BSE. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 313.50 on June 16, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 130.20 on March 8, 2022.

IndiaBulls Housing Finance reported a 8 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 320.97 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 against Rs 329.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Sales slipped 9.51 per cent to Rs 2,274.36 crore in Q3 of last fiscal against Rs 2,513 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Operating profit excluding other income declined 6.89 per cent to Rs 2,017 crore in the December quarter against Rs 2,166 crore against Q3 of FY20.

Indiabulls Housing Finance is primarily engaged in the business to provide finance. It also undertakes lending and finance to any person or persons, co-operative society, association of persons, body of individuals, companies, institutions, firms, builders, developers, contractors, tenants and others either at interest or without and/or with or without any security for construction, erection, building, repair, remodeling, development, improvement, purchase of houses, apartments, flats, bungalows, rooms, huts, townships and/or other buildings and real estate.

