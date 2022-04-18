Promoter Rakesh Jhunjhunwala cuts stake in this training firm in Q4

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trimmed his stake in the vocational skill training firm Aptech in the March quarter of last fiscal. Stake of Jhunjhunwala along with his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala fell by 0.05 per cent to 23.38 per cent in Q4 compared to 23.43 per cent for the quarter ended December 2021.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and his wife Rekha are the major promoters of Aptech. According to the latest shareholding pattern for Q4FY22, Rakesh cut his shareholding by 0.02 per cent to 5,094,100 equity shares or 12.32 per cent in Aptech. In the previous quarter, Jhunjhunwala held a 12.34 per cent stake in the company.

Similarly, Rekha's holding in Aptech dipped 0.03 per cent to 4,574,740 equity shares or 11.06 per cent in the March quarter compared to 11.09 per cent in the December quarter. Rakesh also owns 20.42 per cent stake or 84,43,472 shares in Aptech through his firm Rare Equity as of March 2022.

Holdings of promoters of the firm fell to 47.69 per cent in the March quarter against 47.78 per cent in the December quarter. FIIs reduced their holdings from 9.70 per cent in the December quarter against 9.52 per cent stake in the March quarter.

However, the number of FII investors rose from 23 to 28 in the last quarter. Mutual funds holdings in the company remained unchanged at zero percent in the March quarter.

Institutional investors raised holdings from 9.70 per cent in the December quarter to 10.10 per cent in the March quarter.

Shares of Aptech fell up to 3.86 per cent to Rs 344.85 in the afternoon session today against the previous close of Rs 358.70 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened 2.43 per cent lower at Rs 350 today.

Aptech stock is trading higher than the 50 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day, 20 day and 100 day moving averages.

The stock has gained 74.1 per cent in one year but fallen 15.23 per cent in 2022. Total 9,602 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.39 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1,421.45 crore on BSE.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 447.95 on January 12, 2022 and a 52-week low of Rs 186.60 on April 19, 2021.

Aptech reported a 76.35 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 12.75 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 against Rs 7.23 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Sales climbed 2.85 per cent to Rs 37.21 crore in Q3 of last fiscal against Rs 36.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

However, operating profit excluding other income declined 31.13 per cent to Rs 7.50 crore in the December quarter against Rs 10.89 crore against Q3 of FY20.

Aptech Limited is an India-based education company. The company is engaged in the business of education training and assessment solution services.

