Rallis India shares in news today post Q2 earnings 

Rallis India stock ended 0.12% higher at Rs 321.60 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 321.20 on BSE. Earlier, the stock opened higher at Rs 327.65 .

Shares of agri-inputs company Rallis India are in news today after the firm reported a 19.5% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the September 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 98 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 against Rs 82 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. 

Total 0.18 lakh Rallis India shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 57.01 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6254.12 crore on BSE.

Revenue from operations climbed 11.5% to Rs 928 crore in Q2 against Rs 832 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

EBITDA rose 24.8% to Rs 166 crore in the second quarter against Rs 133 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Rallis India is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals and a part of the US$ 100 plus billion Tata Group. It is one of leading agro sciences companies, with the most comprehensive portfolio of products/solutions for Indian farmers. It has marketing alliances with several multinational agrochemical companies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 16, 2024, 8:24 AM IST
